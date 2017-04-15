Six incumbents have clear edge for Fort Worth City Council

District 6 - Incumbent Jungus Jordan, 68, has drawn three opponents : Paul Hicks, 64, who is retired; Roderick Smith, 30, a case manager; and Nicholas St. John, 21, a student. District 7 - Incumbent Dennis Shingleton, 69, is running against Michael Matos, 25, a project analyst for E. & J. Gallow Winery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.