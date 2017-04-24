See a Fort Worth K9 hero live on Facebook this afternoon
Luca, a retired Search and Rescue K9 with the Fort Worth Police Department who came out of retirement to save a man from drowning, will be live on Facebook at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Luca, 11, is a candidate for the American Humane Dog Awards' American Hero Dog title, which could mean he would go to Hollywood for an awards gala televised on the Hallmark Channel in the fall.
