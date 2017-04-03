Robert and Janis Talley
Robert and Janis Talley Robert and Janis Talley of Decatur will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 13.They were married in Bogalusa, La., in 1957 and moved to Texas soon thereafter.
