Residents concerned after crashes plague north Fort Worth intersection
After three crashes in the last week, including one fatality, residents are concerned about safety at a north Fort Worth intersection. Officials installed a flashing yellow turn signal a few weeks ago at the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Beach Street.
