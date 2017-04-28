Rainstorms could wash away weekend pl...

Rainstorms could wash away weekend plans across Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturday

Thunderstorms were expected to stay north of Dallas-Fort Worth overnight Friday, but Saturday could bring heavy rain and severe weather to much of the region. The National Weather Service says that a cold front moving through the area Saturday will bring scattered showers and storms with it.

