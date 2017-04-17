Rain brings flash flooding
A storm system stalled across the region Monday afternoon, bringing several flash flooding and flood advisories. Minor flooding in construction zones is affecting drivers on Interstate 35E, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
