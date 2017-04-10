Pier 1 imports to close up to 25 stores in the next year

By Mysudbury.ca Ouisudbury.ca [CC BY 2.0 ], via Wikimedia Commons Homegoods retailer Pier 1 Imports will close up to 25 stores in the next year, executives said in an earnings call Wednesday. The Fort Worth, Texas-based store reported net sales decreasing 3.4 percent for the full year, as well as the average number of stores declining 3 percent.

