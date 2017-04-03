Perfect storm of problems left house stuck in downtown Fort Worth
The house got stuck on West Seventh Street Monday afternoon downtown after a perfect storm of bad luck that caused traffic headaches for more than an hour. First, the thunderstorms on Sunday delayed the moving of the yellow Trinity Habitat for Humanity house that was finished by volunteers during the weekend.
