Paz is the trustee Fort Worth needs

Pilar Candia, challenging Trustee Ashley Paz for the Fort Worth school board District 9 seat, is bursting with so many ideas it can be difficult to pin Candia down on exactly how they will help improve struggling neighborhood schools. For Candia, who has been an active member of the community, mentoring nearly two dozen children, communication and parental engagement is essential to improving student achievement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.