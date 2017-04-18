Paz is the trustee Fort Worth needs
Pilar Candia, challenging Trustee Ashley Paz for the Fort Worth school board District 9 seat, is bursting with so many ideas it can be difficult to pin Candia down on exactly how they will help improve struggling neighborhood schools. For Candia, who has been an active member of the community, mentoring nearly two dozen children, communication and parental engagement is essential to improving student achievement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|2 hr
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|9 hr
|tessa
|1
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|21 hr
|Greg Sandler
|14
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 12
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC