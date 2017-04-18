Ousted Fort Worth Opera leader looks ahead to next act
Before he was fired two months ago , Darren K. Woods had been the face and voice of leadership as the company's general director for 16 years. He not only planned seasons, brought in new artists he'd discovered and launched new initiatives - including the festival format itself - but he regularly welcomed audiences from the stage before productions and greeted them in the lobby afterwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|Tue
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|Tue
|tessa
|1
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Greg Sandler
|14
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 12
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC