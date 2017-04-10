One person found shot to death in front yard of Fort Worth home
One person was found dead in a front yard of a residence on Avenue M early Sunday after a resident heard gunfire, police said. The name of the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene has not been released pending notification of relatives.
