Ohio woman pleads not guilty to recorded sex acts with dog
TXC145-217-293-309-111745- /O.NEW.KFWD.FA.Y.0052.170411T1453Z-170411T1745Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ McLennan TX-Hill TX-Limestone TX-Falls TX- 953 AM CDT TUE APR 11 2017 The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Central McLennan County in central Texas... Southeastern Hill County in central Texas... Limestone County in central Texas... Northeastern Falls County in central Texas... * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 950 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that were producing heavy rainfall across portions of Central Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|4 hr
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC