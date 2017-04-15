Nursea s elaborate dry-erase artwork brings cheer to his child patients
This nurse's drawings are bringing cheer to his young patients at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. "I've always wanted to help people, which led me to nursing," Palomo, who has been working at Cook Children's for four years, wrote to ABC News.
