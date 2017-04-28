Murder suspect arrested in strangling of Timber Creek High grad near TCU
A suspect has been arrested in the death of a 22-year-old woman who was strangled this month at a home near Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. Molly Matheson was found slain April 10 in the house where she lived in the 2600 block Waits Avenue, near West Berry Street and South University Drive.
