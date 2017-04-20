Mayors seats up for grabs in 19 North Texas cities as early voting...
This election season promises to be a busy one as voters in 19 cities in Collin, Dallas and Tarrant counties begin heading to the polls Monday to choose new leaders. Election day is May 6, with early voting kicking off Monday.
