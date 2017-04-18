Man who left dog to starve in vacated...

Man who left dog to starve in vacated apartment pleads guilty to animal cruelty

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A Fort Worth man who moved out of an apartment last year and left his dog inside to starve to death has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. Justin Ryan Rubio, 29, had a trial scheduled for Friday but he entered a guilty plea instead, said Sam Jordan, spokeswoman for the Tarrant County district attorney's office.

