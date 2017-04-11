Man fatally shoots himself while demonstrating safety on gun, friend tells Fort Worth police
A man fatally shot himself in the head while trying to demonstrate the safety on a gun Monday afternoon, his friend told Fort Worth police. His friend called 911 to report that Banjac held a gun to his head as a demonstration of how the safety works and that when he pulled the trigger, it discharged, Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said.
