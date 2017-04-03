Man, 69, Shot During Home Robbery in Fort Worth Died
John Porter and Diane Porter, both 69 years old, were shot at their home on Cool Spring Drive in Fort Worth. John died at John Peter Smith Hospital Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Wed
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Mar 30
|John Wiley Price
|1
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC