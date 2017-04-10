Little Fort Worth military museum headed to historic Stockyards
This time two months ago, Tyler Alberts was sad and disappointed the Military Museum of Fort Worth was scheduled to close. A surge of support last month flooded the little museum in a west side neighborhood and helped rescue it from closing.
