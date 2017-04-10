Large buckle in road fixed, I-35W cle...

Large buckle in road fixed, I-35W cleared in Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The large buckle that formed in the middle of northbound Interstate 35W Tuesday afternoon has been fixed, according to a spokesperson with North Tarrant Infrastructure. Traffic on a three-lane stretch of the highway was reduced to just one lane around 2 p.m. Tuesday just north of downtown near Texas 121, where I-35W crosses the Trinity River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea... 19 hr Nancy Pelosi 2
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Apr 9 Tracey 290
News Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s... Apr 8 George Soros 2
Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City... Apr 5 CoachJeffTFW 1
Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08) Apr 2 TV TECH 85
Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13) Apr 1 Jessica 13
News Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07) Mar 26 Non of your busin... 4
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,257,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC