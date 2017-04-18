Know how youa re voting? Early voting starts Monday
About 60 locations across Tarrant County have been set up for early voting, which begins Monday in the various and numerous city and school board elections. In-person early voting for the May 6 local elections starts Monday and runs through May 2; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 1-2.
