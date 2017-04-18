Kids say no to suspect and $20, help Fort Worth police capture him
Suspect Ricardo Rojas, who was fleeing patrol officers March 29, encountered three Glencrest 6th Grade School students and offered each $20 to help him hide, police said. Rojas fled and within seconds the three boys waved down officer Johnny Cox and gave him directions to the suspect, police said.
