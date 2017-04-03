Journalista s case notes get a musical score in Fort Worth Operaa s a Voir Direa
"Voir Dire," the opera that will receive its world premiere during the 2017 Fort Worth Opera Festival , brings the formal machinations of the law to the dramatic musical stage. Created by Jason Zencka and Matthew Peterson , the opera is set entirely in a rural Wisconsin courthouse, and is built on cases presented there and witnessed by Zencka, a former journalist.
