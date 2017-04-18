I-35W Northbound in Fort Worth Closed Sunday
Work on the North Tarrant Express project will force crews to close the northbound lanes of I-35W from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Drivers will be forced to exit at Western Center Boulevard and continue on the frontage road to Heritage Trace Parkway.
