Homeowner shoots woman after reports of prowler wandering in east Fort Worth
Police received at least one call about a person banging on windows and making noise outside about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, KTVT-TV reports . Less than 30 minutes later, a homeowner reportedly shot a woman in front of a home in the 2500 block of Edgewood Terrace, near Oakland Boulevard and East Lancaster Avenue.
