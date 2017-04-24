Hail and high winds expected Saturday afternoon in North Texas
The highest potential for severe storms is between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the Fort Worth area, said Patricia Sanchez, National Weather Service meteorologist. The storm will likely carry high winds around 60 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
