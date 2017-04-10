Grand jury declines to indict landsca...

Grand jury declines to indict landscaper accused of hurting dogs with weed whacker

A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth landscaper accused of injuring two dogs with a weed whacker, according to county records. William Michael DeWitt was arrested last year after a Fort Worth woman accused him of scaling her fence to do some landscaping work and then injuring two dogs in the backyard with the weed whacker.

