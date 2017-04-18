Friday night threat: Hail, damaging winds, tornadoes possible for North Texas
If you're headed to the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival , the Texas Rangers game or anything else outdoors Friday evening, pay attention to the storms clouds overhead. There's an enhanced risk for severe storms across North Texas with large hail, damaging winds and even a chance of tornadoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Thu
|connieb
|292
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|Apr 18
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|Apr 18
|tessa
|1
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 17
|Greg Sandler
|14
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 12
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC