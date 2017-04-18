Four people hospitalized after crash outside Fort Worth school

Four people, including three students, were hospitalized after being T-boned by an oncoming vehicle on the way to school in Fort Worth early Friday, officials said. Police got a call about 7:30 from the Fort Worth Can Academy Westcreek at 6620 Westcreek Drive where a carful of four people turned and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

