Fortress Festival defies gray skies with block-rocking beats

Fortress Festival made its first waves toward the end of Wolf Parade 's Saturday set at the stage set up outside the Modern Art Museum, and it had nothing to do with the rainy weather forecast that never materialized. It was a splash into the Modern's reflecting pool, in a moment that underscored how thirsty the fans gathered in Fort Worth were for the brand of festival-season revelry that Fortress was serving up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.