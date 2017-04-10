Fort Worth's Touchdown Sports accused of scamming businesses, school districts across U.S.
Seven vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash late Thursday night in the westbound lanes of Interstate 635, which remained shut down before the morning commute Friday, according to media reports. Two people were hospitalized early Friday after being shot outside a convenience store in south Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Wed
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC