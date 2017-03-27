Fort Wortha s Elevate Credit hopes to go public on Wall Street next week
Elevate Credit, a Fort Worth-based online lender that offers short-term loans to financially-strapped consumers who can't access traditional credit, is making another pitch to Wall Street. The company, which put off an initial public offering a year ago when the stock market turned down, is now seeking to sell 7.7 million shares for $12 to $14 a share and raise more than $100 million.
