Fort Wortha s Elevate Credit hopes to go public on Wall Street next week

Elevate Credit, a Fort Worth-based online lender that offers short-term loans to financially-strapped consumers who can't access traditional credit, is making another pitch to Wall Street. The company, which put off an initial public offering a year ago when the stock market turned down, is now seeking to sell 7.7 million shares for $12 to $14 a share and raise more than $100 million.

