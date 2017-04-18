Fort Worth police get dirt bikes to patrol Trinitya
Mayor Betsy Price and Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald helped unveil on Monday the new off-road motorcycles, which were donated to the department by the Tarrant Regional Water District. Fort Worth Police say they are lighter and more maneuverable than traditional police motorcycles.
