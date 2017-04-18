Fort Worth Police Deploy 'Dirt Bikes'
"The Tarrant Regional Water District was nice enough to give us eight duel sport motorcycles for us to use on the trails here in Fort Worth, parks and whatever might come up [such as] search and rescue," Fort Worth police officer Walter May said. Officers in the motor unit have trained across the city traversing the parts of trails in parks, motorcross tracks and even Texas Motor Speedway.
