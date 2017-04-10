Fort Worth pimps a Pooh,a a KDa sentenced for child sex-trafficking
The last two defendants in a Fort Worth child sex-trafficking conspiracy involving the Polywood Crips gang were sentenced to lengthy stints in federal prison Monday, officials announced. Diwone "Pooh" Noble, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in November to one count of sex trafficking of children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC