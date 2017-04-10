Fort Worth pimps a Pooh,a a KDa sentenced for child sex-trafficking

The last two defendants in a Fort Worth child sex-trafficking conspiracy involving the Polywood Crips gang were sentenced to lengthy stints in federal prison Monday, officials announced. Diwone "Pooh" Noble, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in November to one count of sex trafficking of children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.