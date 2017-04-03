Fort Worth Opera to stage massive Wag...

Fort Worth Opera to stage massive Wagner a Ring Cyclea work next season

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

"Das Rheingold" tells the tale of the god Wotan and his efforts to rescue his sister-in-law, who is being held hostage by giants. Dance plays a major role in "Maria de Buenos Aires," which is sometimes called a "tango operita," or "little tango opera."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City... 7 hr CoachJeffTFW 1
Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08) Apr 2 TV TECH 85
Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13) Apr 1 Jessica 13
News Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s... Mar 30 John Wiley Price 1
News Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07) Mar 26 Non of your busin... 4
Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12) Mar 26 KillahBanshee 7
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Mar 24 Steph 30
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC