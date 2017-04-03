Fort Worth man wins $2.5 million in scratch-off lottery
A Fort Worth man claimed a $2.5 million prize this week in a scratch-off lottery game, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday. Johnny Denton bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven store in the 3300 block of Western Center Boulevard in far north Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|20 hr
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Mar 30
|John Wiley Price
|1
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC