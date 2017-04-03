Fort Worth man wins $2.5 million in s...

Fort Worth man wins $2.5 million in scratch-off lottery

14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A Fort Worth man claimed a $2.5 million prize this week in a scratch-off lottery game, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday. Johnny Denton bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven store in the 3300 block of Western Center Boulevard in far north Fort Worth.

