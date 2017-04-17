Fort Worth man identified as victim of crash in North Richland Hills

A 30-year-old Fort Worth man was identified as the victim of a fatal rollover crash Monday night in North Richland Hills, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner. The man was driving east on North Tarrant Parkway near Davis Boulevard at a high rate of speed when witnesses heard a loud pop, North Richland Hills Police Department spokeswoman Carissa Katekaru said Monday night.

