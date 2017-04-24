Fort Worth lawmaker is fasting in opposition to upcoming sanctuary cities debate

State Rep. Ramon Romero Jr. ate a little bit of meatloaf Monday morning and said that's the last thing he will eat until the House takes up the so-called "sanctuary cities" bill Wednesday. Romero, D-Fort Worth, is among those opposed to the bill geared to prevent cities, counties - even public and private colleges in Texas - from creating policies that would keep law enforcement from asking about a person's immigration status.

