Fort Worth is on the right track: Keep Zimmerman
But he is the only candidate who upholds Fort Worth proudly and defends the city as on the right track for growth and business success. Zimmerman, a defense consultant and former Lockheed Martin Aeronautics executive, has stood firmly alongside Mayor Betsy Price, council members and city leaders to build a city that is now the U.S.'s 16th largest.
