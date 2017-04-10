Fort Worth faith-based jeweler to be featured in TV spot

In time for Easter weekend, Fort Worth artisan Marcie Finney Ditto's unique faith-based business Mustard Seed Jewelry will be featured on the longrunning TV-magazine show "Texas Country Reporter With Bob & Kelli Phillips" on Saturday. "I grew up watching that show, and it was a total honor to spend time with Bob and Kelli, great people," Ditto says.

