Fort Worth Chorale gives stirring a Cathedral Echoesa performance
A beautiful and deeply moving program of ancient and modern music whose texts had broad moral implications was presented by the Fort Worth Chorale on Sunday afternoon in University Christian Church. The chorale's old name was Schola Cantorum of Texas, but it has adopted a new, more location-specific title while retaining the former one as an appendage.
