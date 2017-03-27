Flight attendants still wary of American Airlines' new uniforms
Beth Henry's eyes sometimes itch and her throat begins to swell when she's on an American Airlines plane, even if she's not wearing a new uniform blamed by thousands of flight attendants for causing allergies. "The only thing that will make us safe is if there is a total recall,'' she said.
