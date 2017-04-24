Five killed in Texas tornadoes; rains, winds lash US midsection: media
Tornadoes killed five people east of Dallas in Texas, local media reported on Saturday, as heavy rains and damaging winds struck a broad swath of the U.S. heartland. At least three tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in nearby Canton, with about 50 people being treated for related injuries at area hospitals, news outlets reported, citing hospital officials.
