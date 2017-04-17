First students at Fort Worth medical school will get free tuition for a year

The inaugural class of 60 students in Fort Worth's new M.D. program will receive free tuition for their first year of school thanks to a gift from a Fort Worth businessman. The first medical students at the new TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine, scheduled to open in July 2019 , will be known as Dorman Scholars in honor of Paul Dorman, chairman and CEO of Fort Worth-based DFB Pharmaceuticals.

