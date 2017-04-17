First students at Fort Worth medical school will get free tuition for a year
The inaugural class of 60 students in Fort Worth's new M.D. program will receive free tuition for their first year of school thanks to a gift from a Fort Worth businessman. The first medical students at the new TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine, scheduled to open in July 2019 , will be known as Dorman Scholars in honor of Paul Dorman, chairman and CEO of Fort Worth-based DFB Pharmaceuticals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|18 min
|Victim
|109
|Melrose ave home
|5 hr
|tessa
|1
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|Greg Sandler
|14
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 12
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC