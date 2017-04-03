Everybody Should Want to Belong to Sedrick Huckaby's Tribe
Huckaby, who lives in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was raised, and teaches at the University of Texas at Arlington, draws people he knows: family, friends, and neighbors in the African American community: he makes the local become something more. Sedrick Huckaby, "America's Son" , lithograph with hand coloring, 26 1/2 x 22 inches This is my first encounter with the work of Sedrick Huckaby, and I found that it challenged my capacity to pay attention.
