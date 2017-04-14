EST, Inc. expands into Texas market, ...

EST, Inc. expands into Texas market, bolsters regional presence

April 14, 2017 - PARIS, TX: EST, Inc. , a leading full-service civil engineering firm headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations, opening a new office in Paris, Texas, located in Lamar County 100 miles northeast of Dallas-Ft. Worth.

