Edgecliff Village man in custody after wife found dead in their home
An Edgecliff Village man was in custody Sunday after he reported his wife was dead in their home and wanted to surrender, authorities said. Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office found 47-year-old Michelle Johnson dead in a residence Saturday afternoon.
