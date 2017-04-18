East Texas Sweet Shop breaks Guinness World Record

According to the Sweet Shop USA's press release from earlier this week, the company attempted to defeat the current 1,768 lb 2 oz record, which was achieved by Micro Della Vecchia, Andrea Andrighetti, Rimini Fiera, Frabbri 1905, Icam and Martellato at the Sigep Fair in Rimini, Italy on January of 2012. The final result? The chocolate truffle ended up weighing 2,368 lbs., measures 3'5' tall and is 12'2" in diameter.

