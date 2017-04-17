Dirt flies Tuesday on $450 million Fo...

Dirt flies Tuesday on $450 million Fort Worth arena project

The city of Fort Worth and the private sector group funding the other half of the $450 million project near the Will Rogers Memorial Center are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction on what is, for now, being called the Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena at Will Rogers. Please join us as we "Let The Dirt Fly" for the Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena, next Tuesday, April 18 at 11a! https://t.co/9A3HtzHIgx When completed, the 14,000-seat arena will be the new home of the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo performances and will host concerts, sporting events and family entertainment.

